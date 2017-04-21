The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday said that it was mulling over launching home-delivery service for petrol and diesel. On Twitter, the ministry said a pre-booking feature was being considered as a measure to reduce long queues at fuel pumps.

“This would help consumers avoid spending excessive time and long queues at fuel stations,” the ministry tweeted.

The ministry also reported an increase in digital payments for fuel. “Daily cashless transactions increased from Rs 150 crore per day to Rs 400 crore per day,” the ministry’s tweet said.

State-run oil companies are set to launch a daily price revision system for the sale of diesel and petrol in five states from May 1. The move is being implemented on a pilot basis in Udaipur, Chandigarh, Visakhapatnam, Puducherry and Jamshedpur.