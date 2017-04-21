A special court in Delhi awarded a seven-year jail term to two men who had confessed to recruiting for the Islamic State, PTI reported on Friday. The two men had also admitted to raising funds for the terrorist outfit.

District judge Amar Nath convicted 24-year-old Azhar-ul-Islam from Jammu and Kashmir and 25-year-old Mohammed Farhan Shaikh from Maharashtra more than a month after the court had framed charges against them.

The accused had moved an application saying that they were “remorseful about the acts alleged against them.”

The court had last month framed charges against both the accused and 36-year-old Adnan Hassan for allegedly hatching a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for the Islamic State and recruiting people for the terror outfit. The trial against Hassan is continuing separately before the same court.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, three suspected Islamic State recruits were arrested from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, Jalandhar in Punjab and Mumbai, Maharashtra. The arrests were made during a joint anti-terror operation carried out by a special cell of the Delhi Police, the counter-intelligence cell of the Andhra Pradesh Police, Bihar Police, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Punjab Police.