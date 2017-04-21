Legendary musician Bruce Springsteen has criticised United States President Donald Trump in his latest song, That’s What Makes Us Great. In an apparent reference to Trump, the lyrics are “I never put my faith in a con man and his crooks.” Written by Joe Grushecky, the song premiered on SiriusXM and the writer’s website.

It also makes references to the Trump regime’s “alternative facts” and his regressive immigration policy. “Don’t tell me a lie, And sell it as a fact,” says a verse from the song.

Grushecky said he penned the song when Trump took over as President in January. “I sent it to him [Springsteen] and he liked it. I said, ‘What do you think about singing on it?’ He gave it the Bruce treatment,” Grushecky told the Pittsburg Post Gazette.

Springsteen has been publicly vocal about his disapproval of the controversial president’s views and policies. “[Trump] lost me the moment he started making fun of special needs people. How could a person like that be president of the United States?” Grushecky was quoted as saying.

The duo have collaborated since the 1980s. Springsteen had called Trump “a moron” and had accusedTrump of propagating “dangerous ideas like white nationalism”.