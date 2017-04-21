At least 14 people died and four were injured in a fire that engulfed a kerosene distribution centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district on Friday, ANI reported. Officials said the fire is now under control. One person is in critical condition, News18 reported.

Media reports, however, differed on the number of casualties from the incident. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced monetary relief of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the incident.

14 dead in fire that broke out at a ration store in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district. pic.twitter.com/teiLVtQIWl — ANI (@ANI_news) April 21, 2017