Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday arrested the administrator of a Facebook page called “Political Punch” for posting objectionable comments about Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son and Information Technology and Panchayat Raj Minister, Nara Lokesh, The Hindu reported.

Inturi Ravi Kumar was picked up by a special team of the Thullur police at Shamshabad in Telangana and was brought by road to Guntur.

Police said Andhra Pradesh legislature secretary Satyanarayana Rao had complained about derogatory content on the Facebook page, especially a recent cartoon showing the state council, two photos of Lokesh and Naidu and an “obscene picture’’, NDTV reported.

The Facebook page has more than 90,000 likes.