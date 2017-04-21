A look at the headlines right now:

Renaming parts of Arunachal Pradesh is our ‘lawful right’, says China: A section of the state-run Chinese media also warned India against what it described as ‘playing the Dalai Lama card’. Congress loses its stronghold Latur to BJP: While BJP retained the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, Congress looked likely to win the Parbhani civic polls. Service charge at restaurants is totally voluntary, Centre has approved guidelines: Ram Vilas Paswan: The Union minister said the instructions would soon be forwarded to state governments for ‘necessary action at their ends’. How can you make Aadhaar mandatory when we said it was optional, Supreme Court asks Centre: The bench questioned whether making the unique ID number compulsory was the only way to tackle PAN card fraud. At least 14 killed in Madhya Pradesh kerosene distribution centre fire: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced monetary relief of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured. You may soon get petrol and diesel delivered at home, says Centre: The move is aimed at reducing long queues at fuel pumps in the country, the petroleum ministry said on Twitter. Delhi court hands seven-year jail term to two Islamic State recruiters: The two men had also confessed to raising funds for the terrorist outfit. AIADMK name, two-leaves symbol will remain frozen till June 16, says Election Commission: The poll monitor asked the two warring factions of the party to iron out their differences. Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 might be located north of the search zone, say reports: The aircraft went missing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur. At least 20 dead as truck loses control, runs over people in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district: The incident took place outside a police station in Yerpedu on Friday afternoon.