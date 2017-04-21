The big news: Renaming parts of Arunachal ‘our lawful right’, says China, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BJP swept the Latur Municipal Corporation polls, and Ram Vilas Paswan said service charge in restaurants is totally voluntary.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Renaming parts of Arunachal Pradesh is our ‘lawful right’, says China: A section of the state-run Chinese media also warned India against what it described as ‘playing the Dalai Lama card’.
- Congress loses its stronghold Latur to BJP: While BJP retained the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, Congress looked likely to win the Parbhani civic polls.
- Service charge at restaurants is totally voluntary, Centre has approved guidelines: Ram Vilas Paswan: The Union minister said the instructions would soon be forwarded to state governments for ‘necessary action at their ends’.
- How can you make Aadhaar mandatory when we said it was optional, Supreme Court asks Centre: The bench questioned whether making the unique ID number compulsory was the only way to tackle PAN card fraud.
- At least 14 killed in Madhya Pradesh kerosene distribution centre fire: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced monetary relief of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.
- You may soon get petrol and diesel delivered at home, says Centre: The move is aimed at reducing long queues at fuel pumps in the country, the petroleum ministry said on Twitter.
- Delhi court hands seven-year jail term to two Islamic State recruiters: The two men had also confessed to raising funds for the terrorist outfit.
- AIADMK name, two-leaves symbol will remain frozen till June 16, says Election Commission: The poll monitor asked the two warring factions of the party to iron out their differences.
- Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 might be located north of the search zone, say reports: The aircraft went missing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur.
- At least 20 dead as truck loses control, runs over people in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district: The incident took place outside a police station in Yerpedu on Friday afternoon.