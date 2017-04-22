A look at the headlines right now:

Both AIADMK factions announce committees to discuss merger: The Election Commission has frozen the party’s two leaves symbol until June 16 and advised the groups to reach a compromise. We are not after dreamers, we are after criminals, says Donald Trump on young immigrants in the US: The president said those brought to the country illegally as children will not be deported under his administration’s new laws. You may soon get petrol and diesel delivered at home, says Centre: The move is aimed at reducing long queues at fuel pumps in the country, the petroleum ministry said on Twitter. Islamic State leader linked to Turkey nightclub shooting killed in Syria raid, claims US military: A military spokesperson said Abdurakhmon Uzbeki was a ‘close associate’ of the extremist group’s chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. How can you make Aadhaar mandatory when we said it was optional, Supreme Court asks Centre: The bench questioned whether making the unique ID number compulsory was the only way to tackle PAN card fraud. Renaming parts of Arunachal Pradesh is our ‘lawful right’, says China: A section of the state-run Chinese media also warned India against what it described as ‘playing the Dalai Lama card’. Congress loses its stronghold Latur to BJP: While BJP retained the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, Congress looked likely to win the Parbhani civic polls. Service charge at restaurants is totally voluntary, Centre has approved guidelines: Ram Vilas Paswan: The Union minister said the instructions would soon be forwarded to state governments for ‘necessary action at their ends’. At least 20 dead as truck loses control, runs over people in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district: The incident took place outside a police station in Yerpedu on Friday afternoon. Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 might be located north of the search zone, say reports: The aircraft went missing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur.