The big news: AIADMK factions form panels to hold merger talks, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Donald Trump said immigrants brought to the US illegally as children can ‘rest easy’, and the Centre may soon start home delivering fuel.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Both AIADMK factions announce committees to discuss merger: The Election Commission has frozen the party’s two leaves symbol until June 16 and advised the groups to reach a compromise.
- We are not after dreamers, we are after criminals, says Donald Trump on young immigrants in the US: The president said those brought to the country illegally as children will not be deported under his administration’s new laws.
- You may soon get petrol and diesel delivered at home, says Centre: The move is aimed at reducing long queues at fuel pumps in the country, the petroleum ministry said on Twitter.
- Islamic State leader linked to Turkey nightclub shooting killed in Syria raid, claims US military: A military spokesperson said Abdurakhmon Uzbeki was a ‘close associate’ of the extremist group’s chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
- How can you make Aadhaar mandatory when we said it was optional, Supreme Court asks Centre: The bench questioned whether making the unique ID number compulsory was the only way to tackle PAN card fraud.
- Renaming parts of Arunachal Pradesh is our ‘lawful right’, says China: A section of the state-run Chinese media also warned India against what it described as ‘playing the Dalai Lama card’.
- Congress loses its stronghold Latur to BJP: While BJP retained the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, Congress looked likely to win the Parbhani civic polls.
- Service charge at restaurants is totally voluntary, Centre has approved guidelines: Ram Vilas Paswan: The Union minister said the instructions would soon be forwarded to state governments for ‘necessary action at their ends’.
- At least 20 dead as truck loses control, runs over people in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district: The incident took place outside a police station in Yerpedu on Friday afternoon.
- Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 might be located north of the search zone, say reports: The aircraft went missing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur.