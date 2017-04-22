A look at the headlines right now:

Sulkan Singh appointed new Uttar Pradesh Police chief, promises to be tough on vigilantism: In total, 12 senior officers saw changes in the Adityanath administration’s first major reshuffle among the force. Gau Rakshaks attack family, including 9-year-old, transporting livestock in Kashmir: The gau rakshaks used iron rods to beat the nomadic family and also took away their flock, which included goats and sheep, besides cows. Toll in Taliban attack near Afghan military base rises to 140, one militant detained: Two suicide bombers had blown themselves up, and seven others were killed in the gunfight that followed. Staff strength at HDFC Bank drops for the second consecutive quarter because of digitisation: Between January and March, the country’s second-largest lender saw 6,096 employees leaving. Congress dispels rumours of Kamal Nath quitting the party: Spokesperson RS Surjewala said the veteran politician still ‘proudly’ served the party. Donald Trump administration dismisses Indian-American surgeon general: Vivek Murthy was appointed for four years by the previous Barack Obama administration in 2015. Families in Syria are naming their sons ‘Putin’ in gratitude for Russia’s support, says envoy: Syrian Ambassador to Moscow Riad Haddad also pointed out that Russian was not the second language at schools in the war-torn country. Uttar Pradesh Police register two FIRs against a BJP MP and 300 others in connection with Saharanpur violence: Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma and party workers had taken out a rally without permission to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. Six industries around Bengaluru’s frothing Bellandur Lake to be sealed on April 24, says pollution board: The Karnataka government agency said these were among the 11 factories identified as the major polluters of the water body. Islamic State leader linked to Turkey nightclub shooting killed in Syria raid, claims US military: A military spokesperson said Abdurakhmon Uzbeki was a ‘close associate’ of the extremist group’s chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.