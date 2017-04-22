The big news: New UP Police chief promises to be tough on vigilantism, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Gau rakshaks attacked a family in Kashmir that was transporting livestock, and the toll in the attack near Afghan military base rose to 140.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sulkan Singh appointed new Uttar Pradesh Police chief, promises to be tough on vigilantism: In total, 12 senior officers saw changes in the Adityanath administration’s first major reshuffle among the force.
- Gau Rakshaks attack family, including 9-year-old, transporting livestock in Kashmir: The gau rakshaks used iron rods to beat the nomadic family and also took away their flock, which included goats and sheep, besides cows.
- Toll in Taliban attack near Afghan military base rises to 140, one militant detained: Two suicide bombers had blown themselves up, and seven others were killed in the gunfight that followed.
- Staff strength at HDFC Bank drops for the second consecutive quarter because of digitisation: Between January and March, the country’s second-largest lender saw 6,096 employees leaving.
- Congress dispels rumours of Kamal Nath quitting the party: Spokesperson RS Surjewala said the veteran politician still ‘proudly’ served the party.
- Donald Trump administration dismisses Indian-American surgeon general: Vivek Murthy was appointed for four years by the previous Barack Obama administration in 2015.
- Families in Syria are naming their sons ‘Putin’ in gratitude for Russia’s support, says envoy: Syrian Ambassador to Moscow Riad Haddad also pointed out that Russian was not the second language at schools in the war-torn country.
- Uttar Pradesh Police register two FIRs against a BJP MP and 300 others in connection with Saharanpur violence: Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma and party workers had taken out a rally without permission to mark Ambedkar Jayanti.
- Six industries around Bengaluru’s frothing Bellandur Lake to be sealed on April 24, says pollution board: The Karnataka government agency said these were among the 11 factories identified as the major polluters of the water body.
- Islamic State leader linked to Turkey nightclub shooting killed in Syria raid, claims US military: A military spokesperson said Abdurakhmon Uzbeki was a ‘close associate’ of the extremist group’s chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.