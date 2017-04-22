Former Delhi Mahila Congress chief Barkha Shukla Singh on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, a day after the Congress expelled her for “anti-party activities”. She had earlier accused Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi of being “mentally unfit” to lead the party.

Singh, who joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leader Shyam Jaju, said she had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of triple talaq. “…But my former party asked me to drop the issue else they will expel me. Congress has shown its true face,” she said according to NDTV. She also alleged that there was “nepotism” in the party. “I am deeply upset and disappointed that I was a member of that party,” she added.

The former RK Puram MLA, who had resigned on Thursday, had also accused state party president Ajay Maken of being Gandhi’s stooge. The Congress had expelled Singh for six years ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls scheduled for Sunday. In response, Singh on Friday posted a press statement on Twitter in which she said that her expulsion was illegal and that she would use thw law to fight it.

Singh had said Gandhi would have to be educated about the Congress and its heritage. She said she would file a petition with the Election Commission to boost her case. The politician, who headed the Delhi Commission for Women when Sheila Dikshit was chief minister, had also said that Gandhi was only interested in meeting sycophants, not the public.