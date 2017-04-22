Indian Railways adding more 3AC coaches in long-distance trains after demand rises
Data has shown that less people have opted for the sleeper class between April 1, 2016 and March 10, 2017.
Indian Railways has decided to increase the number of three-tier air-conditioned coaches in long distance trains after the rise in demand for these seats, reported PTI. According to railway data, the number of passengers in long-distance trains opting for 3AC coaches has increased in the last one year, while the number of sleeper passengers has seen a downward trend.
Between April 1, 2016 and March 10, 2017, 3AC coaches constituted 17.15% of overall passengers in long-distance trains as against 16.69% last year, railway data revealed, according to PTI. Passenger earnings also increased from 32.60% to 33.65% in the said period. Meanwhile, 59.78% passengers opted for the sleeper class as compared to the 60% in the previous year, and contributed 44.78% in passenger earnings.
The response to the recently-launched Hamsafar Express (pictured above), which has only 3AC coaches, has also been positive, the report added.