Indian Railways has decided to increase the number of three-tier air-conditioned coaches in long distance trains after the rise in demand for these seats, reported PTI. According to railway data, the number of passengers in long-distance trains opting for 3AC coaches has increased in the last one year, while the number of sleeper passengers has seen a downward trend.

Between April 1, 2016 and March 10, 2017, 3AC coaches constituted 17.15% of overall passengers in long-distance trains as against 16.69% last year, railway data revealed, according to PTI. Passenger earnings also increased from 32.60% to 33.65% in the said period. Meanwhile, 59.78% passengers opted for the sleeper class as compared to the 60% in the previous year, and contributed 44.78% in passenger earnings.

The response to the recently-launched Hamsafar Express (pictured above), which has only 3AC coaches, has also been positive, the report added.