All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dinakaran on Saturday appeared before the Delhi police crime branch for questioning in an investigation into him allegedly trying to bribe an Election Commission official for retaining the “two leaves” party symbol, ANI reported. Dinakaran arrived at the Crime Branch Inter State Cell office amid heavy security and the questioning began at 3 pm.

Dinakaran was served a police summons on Wednesday night and a lookout notice was also issued against him after reports said he may try to flee the country. He is reportedly a non-resident Indian. The police had also arrested Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the alleged middleman, and seized a a BMW and Mercedes from him.

Chandrasekhar had told Dinakaran that the AIADMK’s “two leaves” symbol would go to the VK Sasikala faction if he was paid Rs 50 crore. An FIR under Section 170, Section 120B and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act had been filed by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, both factions of the AIADMK on Friday announced committees to discuss a merger. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s olive branch was proffered on Friday, days after former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his faction had demanded that AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran be formally removed from the party for the two sides to unite.