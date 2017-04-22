Microsoft India has enhanced its paternity leave policy and also introducing a new family caregiver leave policy, PTI reported. With effect from April 21, paternity leave has been extended from two weeks to six weeks. This includes parenthood through adoption and surrogacy. Maternity leave was upped to 26 weeks back in February 2016, but this now also includes those using surrogates.

The tech giant has also introduced a family caregiver leave policy which gives four weeks of paid leave to take care of an ailing immediate family member. A spouse, a domestic partner, parent, in-laws, siblings, grandparents, or children of an employee are included in this category. The caregiver leave is breakable, and can be used by an employee around the year.

“We want our policies to be inclusive and as empowering as they can be to allow our employees to do what they want to do as their family needs them,” Microsoft India Human Resources Director Ira Gupta told The Economic Times.