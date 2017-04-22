Ahead of the civic polls in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he feared the Electronic Voting Machines will be tampered with, reported IANS. He also urged people to come out and vote in large numbers on Sunday to ensure the Aam Aadmi Party’s victory.

The AAP chief said he had three reasons for his “fears”. “One, pre-2006 EVMs without security features are being used in Delhi. Two, these EVMs have no VVPATs, and three, the EVMs are coming from Rajasthan,” he said during an interview with IANS. He also said he was a “100% sure” that the EVMs had been botched up to prevent AAP from winning the Punjab Assembly elections earlier this year.

On Friday, Kejriwal had also warned the voters that if the BJP were to come to power in the civic polls and their children contracted dengue in the next five years, they themselves were responsible for it.

BJP को वोट दिया तो अगले 5साल कूडा,मछर ऐसे ही रहेंगे।कल अगर आपके घर डेंगू हो जाए तो आप ख़ुद उसके ज़िम्मेदार होगे क्योंकि आपने BJP को वोट दिया — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 21, 2017

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the civic polls were a referendum on the AAP government which came to power in the national Capital two years ago. “That is why we’re conveying to the people of Delhi that we have delivered on our promise of ‘bijli half, paani maaf’,” he said in an interview with Firstpost.

He said before the BJP came to power at the Centre, Delhi was 168th on the cleanliness survey by the Central government. However, in the Swachh Bharat rankings four months ago, Delhi was ranked at 398. “The amount of waste generated by us is no different from that generated by households in other parts of the world. The only difference is that waste is managed there and it is politicised here,” he added.

As many as 272 wards across three civic bodies – North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation – will have their polls on Sunday. While the NDMC and SDMC have 104 seats each, the EDMC has 64 seats. Votes will be couted on April 26.