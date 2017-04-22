Jammu & Kashmir: Two suspected militants shot by security forces in Budgam
Security personnel launched a search operation in Budgam district after receiving a tip-off, reports said.
Security forces on Saturday shot two suspected militants in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, according to reports. Security personnel were said to have received information about militants in the area, after which they conducted a search operation Hayatpora village in Budgam.
The Indian Army spokesperson in Srinagar, Colonel Rajesh Kalia confirmed the incident to The Times of India. The encounter is still under way.