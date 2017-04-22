The big news: Sasikala’s nephew Dinakaran questioned by Delhi police, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kejriwal said he feared EVMs will be tampered with in MCD polls, and French overseas territories began voting for the presidential elections.
A look at the headlines right now:
- TTV Dinakaran appears for questioning before the Delhi police for allegedly trying to bribe EC official: A lookout notice was issued against the AIADMK leader after reports said he might try to leave the country since he an NRI.
- I fear EVMs will be tampered with, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the MCD polls: Manish Sisodia said the civic elections will be a referendum on the AAP government, which came to power in the national Capital two years ago.
- Overseas territories begin voting in French presidential election: France remained on edge on Saturday after an attack by the Islamic State in Central Paris, which killed a police officer.
- Donald Trump administration dismisses Indian-American surgeon general: Vivek Murthy was appointed for four years by the previous Barack Obama administration in 2015.
- 40 days in, protesting Tamil Nadu farmers drink urine to get Centre’s attention: Earlier, a man wearing a Modi mask whipped them at Jantar Mantar, to depict what they are going through.
- Expelled Congress leader Barkha Shukla Singh joins BJP: The former Delhi Mahila Congress chief had accused Rahul Gandhi of being ‘mentally unfit’ to lead the party.
- Two suspected militants shot by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district: Security personnel launched a search operation in Budgam district after receiving a tip-off, reports said.
- The impact of demonetisation has subsided, says the IMF: The organisation said it was important to quickly replace the defunct currency in order to restore transactions.
- Former World No 1 Ilie Nastase being investigated for racist remark about Serena Williams’ baby: He had said, ‘Let’s see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?’
- Indian Railways adding more 3AC coaches in long-distance trains after demand rises: Data has shown that less people have opted for the sleeper class between April 1, 2016 and March 10, 2017.