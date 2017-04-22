A look at the headlines right now:

TTV Dinakaran appears for questioning before the Delhi police for allegedly trying to bribe EC official: A lookout notice was issued against the AIADMK leader after reports said he might try to leave the country since he an NRI. I fear EVMs will be tampered with, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the MCD polls: Manish Sisodia said the civic elections will be a referendum on the AAP government, which came to power in the national Capital two years ago. Overseas territories begin voting in French presidential election: France remained on edge on Saturday after an attack by the Islamic State in Central Paris, which killed a police officer. Donald Trump administration dismisses Indian-American surgeon general: Vivek Murthy was appointed for four years by the previous Barack Obama administration in 2015. 40 days in, protesting Tamil Nadu farmers drink urine to get Centre’s attention: Earlier, a man wearing a Modi mask whipped them at Jantar Mantar, to depict what they are going through. Expelled Congress leader Barkha Shukla Singh joins BJP: The former Delhi Mahila Congress chief had accused Rahul Gandhi of being ‘mentally unfit’ to lead the party. Two suspected militants shot by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district: Security personnel launched a search operation in Budgam district after receiving a tip-off, reports said. The impact of demonetisation has subsided, says the IMF: The organisation said it was important to quickly replace the defunct currency in order to restore transactions. Former World No 1 Ilie Nastase being investigated for racist remark about Serena Williams’ baby: He had said, ‘Let’s see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?’ Indian Railways adding more 3AC coaches in long-distance trains after demand rises: Data has shown that less people have opted for the sleeper class between April 1, 2016 and March 10, 2017.