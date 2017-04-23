More than 1.3 crore Delhi citizens will vote today to elect 272 members of three civic bodies – South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The local administration has deployed over 56,000 Delhi police personnel to maintain law and order, reported NDTV.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are in the fray. The BJP won the last two civic polls in the Capital. The Janata Dal(United), former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav’s Swaraj India, Shiv Sena and the Bahujan Samaj Party have also fielded candidates for the Delhi civic elections.

Cleanliness, electricity and water are the key concerns of the Delhi residents this election. While the BJP has given tickets to new candidates this year, the Congress has lost several senior leaders to the saffron camp in the run up to the polls. The opinion polls have predicted a clear majority for the BJP, reported The Financial Express.

On Saturday, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he feared the Electronic Voting Machines would be tampered with, reported IANS. “One, pre-2006 EVMs without security features are being used in Delhi,” he said. “Two, these EVMs have no VVPATs, and three, the EVMs are coming from Rajasthan.”

On Friday, Kejriwal had warned the voters that if the BJP were to come to power in the civic polls and their children contracted dengue in the next five years, they themselves would be responsible for it. The votes will be counted on April 26.