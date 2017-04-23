A look at the headlines right now:

Voting begins for Delhi civic bodies: The Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are contesting for the control of the Capital’s municipal corporations. Details of lakhs of Aadhaar cardholders published on Jharkhand government website: Names, addresses, Aadhaar numbers and bank account information of pension scheme beneficiaries were displayed on the government website. Medical Council of India reiterates order to doctors about prescribing low-cost generic medicines: The directive also told doctors to make sure that their prescriptions were written legibly. TTV Dinakaran appears for questioning before the Delhi police for allegedly trying to bribe EC official: A lookout notice was issued against the AIADMK leader after reports said he might try to leave the country since he an NRI. Overseas territories begin voting in French presidential election: France remained on edge on Saturday after an attack by the Islamic State in Central Paris, which killed a police officer. 40 days in, protesting Tamil Nadu farmers drink urine to get Centre’s attention: Earlier, a man wearing a Modi mask whipped them at Jantar Mantar, to depict what they are going through. Expelled Congress leader Barkha Shukla Singh joins BJP: The former Delhi Mahila Congress chief had accused Rahul Gandhi of being ‘mentally unfit’ to lead the party. The impact of demonetisation has subsided, says the IMF: The organisation said it was important to quickly replace the defunct currency in order to restore transactions. Indian Railways adding more 3AC coaches in long-distance trains after demand rises: Data has shown that less people have opted for the sleeper class between April 1, 2016 and March 10, 2017.

Former World No 1 Ilie Nastase being investigated for racist remark about Serena Williams’ baby: He had said, ‘Let’s see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?’