The big news: Voting for Delhi civic bodies begins, and nine other stop stories
Other headlines: A Jharkhand government website published Aadhaar details of pensioners, and the MCI told doctors to prescribe low-cost generic medicines.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting begins for Delhi civic bodies: The Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are contesting for the control of the Capital’s municipal corporations.
- Details of lakhs of Aadhaar cardholders published on Jharkhand government website: Names, addresses, Aadhaar numbers and bank account information of pension scheme beneficiaries were displayed on the government website.
- Medical Council of India reiterates order to doctors about prescribing low-cost generic medicines: The directive also told doctors to make sure that their prescriptions were written legibly.
- TTV Dinakaran appears for questioning before the Delhi police for allegedly trying to bribe EC official: A lookout notice was issued against the AIADMK leader after reports said he might try to leave the country since he an NRI.
- Overseas territories begin voting in French presidential election: France remained on edge on Saturday after an attack by the Islamic State in Central Paris, which killed a police officer.
- 40 days in, protesting Tamil Nadu farmers drink urine to get Centre’s attention: Earlier, a man wearing a Modi mask whipped them at Jantar Mantar, to depict what they are going through.
- Expelled Congress leader Barkha Shukla Singh joins BJP: The former Delhi Mahila Congress chief had accused Rahul Gandhi of being ‘mentally unfit’ to lead the party.
- The impact of demonetisation has subsided, says the IMF: The organisation said it was important to quickly replace the defunct currency in order to restore transactions.
- Indian Railways adding more 3AC coaches in long-distance trains after demand rises: Data has shown that less people have opted for the sleeper class between April 1, 2016 and March 10, 2017.
- Former World No 1 Ilie Nastase being investigated for racist remark about Serena Williams’ baby: He had said, ‘Let’s see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?’