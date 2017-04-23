Demonstrators in cities across the world took to the street on April 22, Earth Day, to protest against what they consider to be a global political assault on facts. The main event of the March for Science was held in Washington DC, United States. The demonstration found solidarity in several cities in the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Germany and France, etc.

Organisers of the event said the march was a celebration of science and demanded the safeguarding of the community. While denying that the march was a statement against US President Donald Trump, the organisers said the controversial leader’s regime had “catalysed” the movement. The protests were partly triggered by the Trump’s proposal to cut research funding and his regime’s promotion of “alternative facts”.

Participants have expressed fears that political interference will lead to the downplaying of climate change research and other important studies.

A group of scientists partipate in the #marchforscience at Wake Atoll under water! pic.twitter.com/taz7oJw3Rc — Science March Hawaii (@ScienceMarchHI) April 22, 2017

The March for Science has spread from pole-to-polehttps://t.co/UPFWJRf3Qh pic.twitter.com/3pr0OYFmxT — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) April 23, 2017

“Insular populist politics, which have temporarily triumphed in the US and UK, need to be balanced by the broader vision of youth,” CNN quoted King’s College proffesor Roger Morris as saying.

Protestors carried banners with witty slogans and some references to Trump’s statements and policies. “There Is No Planet B,” “No One Is Above Peer Review,” “Revenge of the Nerds” and “Make Science Great Again” were some of the messages on placards, Reuters reported.