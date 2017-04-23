A rescue operation is under way to retrieve a six-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Belagavi’s Junjarwad village on Saturday. The National Disaster Relief Force personnel are using a drainage sucking machine to clear the mud trapping Kaveri Ajit Madar, who was reportedly playing near the site before she fell in, ANI reported.

She is stuck 20-feet below and is visible, officials told the news agency. Officials from the police department, police, Fire and Emergency Services are also at the site, The Hindu reported.