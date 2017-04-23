A police official was attacked by members of the Bajrang Dal in Agra after five of the right-wing group’s workers were arrested on Saturday, officials told ANI. The mob also set the sub-inspector’s official vehicle ablaze. The official, Santosh Kumar, was injured during the incident, The Indian Express reported.

The five men were detained earlier on Saturday after they gheraoed the Fatehpur Sikri police station demanding the withdrawal of an FIR against nine Hindu men for allegedly assaulting members of a minority community. They were part of mob, which is believed to have included members of other right-wing groups, that demanded the registering of a case against members of the minority community, who were attacked. The five were taken to the Sadar Bazaar police station, where the protestors allegedly attempted to break open the cell to release their colleagues later on Saturday.

The spat was triggered by allegations that a group of Hindu men had robbed and assaulted a vendor of another community, The Times of India reported.

The clash took place after Bharatiya Janata Party Fatehpur Sikri MLA Udaybhan Singh, who was among the protestors, left the site, Agra Assistant Superintendent of Police Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan told The Indian Express.