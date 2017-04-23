SpiceJet is facing criticism for playing the national anthem on board a flight while passengers were strapped into their seats before landing. In a statement, the airline said a crew member mistakenly played the anthem on the flight’s public announcement system on April 18. A passenger filed a complaint with the airline about the incident, which took place when the Tirupati-Hyderabad flight was about to land, The Times of India reported.

“On this flight, our crew selected the wrong number on the playlist and the National Anthem started playing. Immediately, the same was stopped. We regret any inconvenience caused to our esteemed customers,” the airline’s spokesperson said.

A passenger named Puneet Tiwari said they were “forced to abide by the pilot’s directions to keep the seat belt on.” Tiwari also countered the airline’s claim that the anthem was played by mistake, alleging that it was paused and played again. He recorded the error and said he was hurt by the airliner’s indifference.

The national anthem has been a subject of debate lately after people have been assaulted, insulted and arrested for not standing up when it is played in public areas. The Supreme Court on November 30 had said that all cinema halls across the country must start playing the national anthem before every movie screening.