A look at the headlines right now:

Three Muslim youths transporting buffaloes assaulted in Delhi: While police said the accused are members of the People For Animals group, chaired by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, she denied the claim. Voting begins for three municipal corporations in Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are contesting for the control of the civic bodies. Details of lakhs of Aadhaar cardholders published on Jharkhand government website: Names, addresses, Aadhaar numbers and bank account information of pension scheme beneficiaries were displayed on the government website. Policeman injured in Agra after suspected Bajrang Dal members attack police station: The mob also set the department’s vehicle ablaze. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami vows to take up protesting farmers’ case with the PM: The state leader met the agitators at Jantar Mantar and urged them to call off their strike. Six-year-old girl trapped in a 400-ft borewell in Karnataka’s Belagavi, rescue operation under way: Kaveri Ajit Madar is stuck 20-feet below and is visible, National Disaster Relief Force officials said. Demonstrators across the world march for science, protest against ‘assault on facts’: The organisers said the movement was not a statement against Donald Trump but that his regime had ‘catalysed’ it. First phase of French presidential elections today: The top two candidates from Sunday’s election will participate in a run-off on May 7. Medical Council of India reiterates order to doctors about prescribing low-cost generic medicines: The directive also told doctors to make sure that their prescriptions were written legibly. Two suspected militants shot by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam: Security personnel launched a search operation in Budgam district after receiving a tip-off, reports said.