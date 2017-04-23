The big news: Three Muslims in Delhi assaulted for transporting buffaloes, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi’s municipal elections are under way, and details of Aadhaar card-holders were published on the Jharkhand government website.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Three Muslim youths transporting buffaloes assaulted in Delhi: While police said the accused are members of the People For Animals group, chaired by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, she denied the claim.
- Voting begins for three municipal corporations in Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are contesting for the control of the civic bodies.
- Details of lakhs of Aadhaar cardholders published on Jharkhand government website: Names, addresses, Aadhaar numbers and bank account information of pension scheme beneficiaries were displayed on the government website.
- Policeman injured in Agra after suspected Bajrang Dal members attack police station: The mob also set the department’s vehicle ablaze.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami vows to take up protesting farmers’ case with the PM: The state leader met the agitators at Jantar Mantar and urged them to call off their strike.
- Six-year-old girl trapped in a 400-ft borewell in Karnataka’s Belagavi, rescue operation under way: Kaveri Ajit Madar is stuck 20-feet below and is visible, National Disaster Relief Force officials said.
- Demonstrators across the world march for science, protest against ‘assault on facts’: The organisers said the movement was not a statement against Donald Trump but that his regime had ‘catalysed’ it.
- First phase of French presidential elections today: The top two candidates from Sunday’s election will participate in a run-off on May 7.
- Medical Council of India reiterates order to doctors about prescribing low-cost generic medicines: The directive also told doctors to make sure that their prescriptions were written legibly.
- Two suspected militants shot by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam: Security personnel launched a search operation in Budgam district after receiving a tip-off, reports said.