The big news: Low voter turnout at the municipal polls in Delhi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Drought-hit Tamil Nadu farmers temporarily withdrew their strike, and Modi proposed building a ‘New India’ at a Niti Aayog meet.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi MCD polls see 46% turnout till 4 pm: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal complained about malfunctioning Electronic Voting Machines.
- Tamil Nadu farmers call off their strike, say they will resume it on May 25 if demands aren’t met: Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami took up their cause with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.
- Modi unveils vision for ‘New India’ even as Mamata Banerjee, Kejriwal skip Niti Aayog meet: The prime minister said the Goods and Services Tax scheme was an example of cooperative federalism.
- Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma becomes interim head of Badminton Association of India: The post was earlier held by Congress leader Akhilesh Das Gupta, who died on April 12.
- Maldives blogger Yameen Rasheed stabbed to death in capital Male: ‘The Daily Panic’ poked fun at the island nation’s ruling politicians.
- TCS, Cognizant and Infosys misuse lottery system to generate maximum H-1B visas, says US official: A White House press briefing explained the rationale behind Trump’s ‘Buy American, Hire American’ order.
- Kenyan conservationist Kuki Gallman shot in stomach by suspected herders in drought-hit Laikipia: Clashes are common in the region between impoverished cattle-grazers and wealthy ranch owners.
- SpiceJet criticised after national anthem was played while flyers were strapped in their seats: The airline said the pre-recorded audio file was mistakenly selected.
- Three Muslim youths transporting buffaloes assaulted in Delhi: While police said the accused are members of the People For Animals group, chaired by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, she denied the claim.
- Details of lakhs of Aadhaar cardholders published on Jharkhand government website: Names, addresses, Aadhaar numbers and bank account information of pension scheme beneficiaries were displayed on the government website.