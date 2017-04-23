A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi MCD polls see 46% turnout till 4 pm: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal complained about malfunctioning Electronic Voting Machines. Tamil Nadu farmers call off their strike, say they will resume it on May 25 if demands aren’t met: Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami took up their cause with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Modi unveils vision for ‘New India’ even as Mamata Banerjee, Kejriwal skip Niti Aayog meet: The prime minister said the Goods and Services Tax scheme was an example of cooperative federalism. Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma becomes interim head of Badminton Association of India: The post was earlier held by Congress leader Akhilesh Das Gupta, who died on April 12. Maldives blogger Yameen Rasheed stabbed to death in capital Male: ‘The Daily Panic’ poked fun at the island nation’s ruling politicians. TCS, Cognizant and Infosys misuse lottery system to generate maximum H-1B visas, says US official: A White House press briefing explained the rationale behind Trump’s ‘Buy American, Hire American’ order. Kenyan conservationist Kuki Gallman shot in stomach by suspected herders in drought-hit Laikipia: Clashes are common in the region between impoverished cattle-grazers and wealthy ranch owners. SpiceJet criticised after national anthem was played while flyers were strapped in their seats: The airline said the pre-recorded audio file was mistakenly selected. Three Muslim youths transporting buffaloes assaulted in Delhi: While police said the accused are members of the People For Animals group, chaired by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, she denied the claim. Details of lakhs of Aadhaar cardholders published on Jharkhand government website: Names, addresses, Aadhaar numbers and bank account information of pension scheme beneficiaries were displayed on the government website.