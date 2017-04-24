Thirty-eight Indians were detained in the United Kingdom last week for overstaying their visas or working illegally after government officials raided two cloth factories in Leicester, Leicester Mercury reported. A team of officials of the United Kingdom Home Office Immigration Enforcement raided MK Clothing Limited and Fashion Times UK Limited on Temple Road, North Evington, and held 38 Indians and an Afghan, the local newspaper said.

Thirty-seven of those detained had overstayed their visas. Seven had entered the United Kingdom illegally and one was working in breach of visa conditions. The team also comprised members of Leicester Police and Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

The two firms could face fines of up to £20,000 for each illegal worker if it is proven they did not take steps to establish their employees’ legal status. The raids were carried out on April 19.

Officials took 19 people into detention pending their removal from the United KIngdom. The remaining people were ordered to report regularly to the Home Office while their cases were dealt with.