A boat carrying over a dozen people capsized in the Yamuna near Allahabad on Sunday evening, killing three people, including two children. The police have registered an FIR against the boatman who allegedly allowed people over the vessel’s capacity to earn extra money, reported PTI.

Besides this, there was also a sudden dust storm. “There were too many persons and heavy goods like motorcycles. The boat overturned when it got caught in a vortex arising out of the strong dust storm that swept across the trans-Yamuna region,” Additional Superintendent of Police (trans- Yamuna), Allahabad, Ashok Kumar Rai told the news agency.

The accident took place near a ghat, about 50 km from Allahabad. The police said that around 10 people were either rescued by local villagers or they swam to safety. “Our divers fished out the bodies of a six-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy and a man in his 60s after a two-hour- long search operation,” said Rai.

However, the police have not yet ascertained the exact number of people on the boat. “We have not been able to contact any of the survivors. No person has come with the complaint of a missing relative either,” said Rai.

In January, 24 people had drowned when a boat capsized in Ganga. The incident took place near the bank when the boat was carrying around 40 people for a free ride on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Patna.