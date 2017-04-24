A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi pitches for simultaneous elections at Niti Aayog meeting: The prime minister shared his dreams for a ‘New India’ and unveiled a 15-year vision document to achieve it. Delhi MCD polls see 46% turnout till 4 pm: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal complained about malfunctioning Electronic Voting Machines. Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen through to Round Two of French presidential polls on May 7: France’s two mainstream parties crashed out of Round One for the first time. Tamil Nadu farmers call off their strike, say they will resume it on May 25 if demands aren’t met: Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami took up their cause with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. TCS, Cognizant and Infosys misuse lottery system to generate maximum H-1B visas, says US official: A White House press briefing explained the rationale behind Trump’s ‘Buy American, Hire American’ order. Three people drown as boat capsizes in Yamuna near Allahabad: The police have registered an FIR against the boatman for allowing people over the vessel’s capacity. Details of lakhs of Aadhaar cardholders published on Jharkhand government website: Names, addresses, Aadhaar numbers and bank account information of pension scheme beneficiaries were displayed on the government website. Three Muslim youths transporting buffaloes assaulted in Delhi: While police said the accused are members of the People For Animals group, chaired by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, she denied the claim. Maldives blogger Yameen Rasheed stabbed to death in capital Male: ‘The Daily Panic’ poked fun at the island nation’s ruling politicians. 38 Indians detained in Leicester for overstaying their visas, working illegally: The men and women were working in two cloth factories in the East Midlands city.