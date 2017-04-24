The big news: Narendra Modi credits CMs for consensus on GST, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: 53% of electorate voted in Delhi’s MCD polls, and Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron won the first round of French presidential polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi pitches for simultaneous elections at Niti Aayog meeting: The prime minister shared his dreams for a ‘New India’ and unveiled a 15-year vision document to achieve it.
- Delhi MCD polls see 46% turnout till 4 pm: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal complained about malfunctioning Electronic Voting Machines.
- Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen through to Round Two of French presidential polls on May 7: France’s two mainstream parties crashed out of Round One for the first time.
- Tamil Nadu farmers call off their strike, say they will resume it on May 25 if demands aren’t met: Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami took up their cause with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.
- TCS, Cognizant and Infosys misuse lottery system to generate maximum H-1B visas, says US official: A White House press briefing explained the rationale behind Trump’s ‘Buy American, Hire American’ order.
- Three people drown as boat capsizes in Yamuna near Allahabad: The police have registered an FIR against the boatman for allowing people over the vessel’s capacity.
- Details of lakhs of Aadhaar cardholders published on Jharkhand government website: Names, addresses, Aadhaar numbers and bank account information of pension scheme beneficiaries were displayed on the government website.
- Three Muslim youths transporting buffaloes assaulted in Delhi: While police said the accused are members of the People For Animals group, chaired by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, she denied the claim.
- Maldives blogger Yameen Rasheed stabbed to death in capital Male: ‘The Daily Panic’ poked fun at the island nation’s ruling politicians.
- 38 Indians detained in Leicester for overstaying their visas, working illegally: The men and women were working in two cloth factories in the East Midlands city.