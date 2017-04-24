The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday said its alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party was running well, a day before Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the deteriorating security situation in the state, PTI reported. Mufti and Modi are scheduled to meet at 10.30 am on Monday.

“As far as the coalition is concerned, there are no differences among partners. The PDP-BJP government is working well. Everyone is performing his or her task,” Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit chief Sat Sharma said, reported the news agency. “The chief minister is engaged in daily work... so are ministers and the deputy chief minister. There is no tension,” he added.

There have been reports of strained ties between the two alliance partners, especially in the wake of violence after the Srinagar bye-election. Eight people had been killed in clashes with security personnel, amid very low voter turnout, allegations of the Army using a man as a human shield and reports of attacks on Kashmiri students in other parts of the country.

The rise in tensions was acknowledged by the prime minister at a meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog on Sunday. Modi said chief ministers should keep an eye on Kashmiri students studying in their respective states and also responded to Mufti’s request to organise important government meetings in her state.

According to a statement issued by Niti Aayog, Modi had “seconded the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister’s suggestion that states should take interest in the students from her state who are studying in other states”. “He urged states to reach out to these students from time to time,” the statement added, reported ANI.

Mufti is also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. Singh, too, had expressed concern over reports of security threats being faced by Kashmiri students in other parts of the country.