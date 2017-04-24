The Liluah Police on Sunday arrested a minor boy for allegedly killing his friend over a bet of Rs 250 on a cricket match. Howrah Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Bhavna Gupta told The Times of India that the accused had been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee after he confessed his crime.

The incident came to light on Saturday when local residents found the decomposed body of Chhottu Paswan. It was found inside an abandoned factory near Daspara, Liluah. His head was smashed with a heavy object and there were injury marks on his face, body, arms and legs.

The accused later told the police that they had a bet of Rs 250 over an Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils. Paswan had won the bet but his friends refused to give him the money. On April 20, Paswan had left home with two of his friends. The trio had reportedly gone to an abandoned factory and had a few drinks. He then had an altercation with the two other boys.

Paswan’s father, Kanhaiya, lodged a missing report after the Class 6 student did not return home till late evening. “They had bet Rs 250 on the match. My son won the bet and demanded the money. But he refused to pay the amount. He then brought my son to a nearby garden and beat him up mercilessly. He then smashed my son’s head with a brick,” the father told IANS.

The accused had also admitted that they had planned to move the body to a dumpyard at Belgachhia, Liluah. “Nobody would have discovered the body there. But it was found before we could remove it,” he told one of the police officers during interrogation, according to The Times of India.