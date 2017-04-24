Madhya Pradesh has lost three tigers in 48 hours, The Indian Express reported on Monday. Two of the big cats were cubs and died after being infected with parvovirus, which reduced their platelet count, the report added.

The two cubs, and a sibling, had been brought to Bandhavgarh after their mother was killed by poachers in Sanjay Tiger Reserve on January 14. The cubs, weak and dehydrated, were kept in an isolation room and given time to acclimatise to their new environment, the English daily added.

“We tried our best but we could not save the two cubs. A team of doctors is monitoring the third one,’’ Bandhavgarh Field Director Mradul Pathak was quoted as saying in the report.

Meanwhile, a third tiger, a three-year-old, died in the Van Vihar, Bhopal, where it was being treated for pellet injuries.