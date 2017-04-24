The security guard at former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad Estate was killed by unidentified persons on Sunday night, ANI reported. Another person was injured, the report said.

Guard Om Bahadur was 51 years old, The Hindu reported. Krishna Bahadur, the person who was injured, said in his statement to the police that a gang of 10 had broken into the former chief minister’s estate, the newspaper report added. It is suspected that the men were searching for some documents, Doordarshan News added.

Five police teams have been formed to probe the murder, ANI said.

The murder comes in the backdrop of high volatility in the southern state, which has been on the boil ever since Jayalalithaa died in December last year. A turf war erupted between avowed Jayalalithaa loyalist O Panneerselvam and her confidante VK Sasikala, forcing the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to split down the middle.