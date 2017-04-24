An Air India flight from Delhi with 254 people on board hit a bird while landing at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Monday, PTI reported. The plane suffered some damage to its engine, ANI added.

The flight, however, landed safely, Air India said on its official Twitter page. In February this year, an Air India flight from Bhopal had to be diverted to Jaipur after it hit a bird.

Kolkata airport has seen such incidents earlier as well. In August 2016, a dog was seen on the runway, forcing a flight, again an Air India plane, to abort landing and hover till the animal was chased away, The Times of India had reported. Jackals have in the past run on to the runway during monsoon when their burrows got flooded, the report had quoted officials as saying.

#AIUpdate : DEL-CCU AI401 has suffered a bird-hit while landing, damaging the engine. Flt made a safe & normal landing. — Air India (@airindiain) April 24, 2017