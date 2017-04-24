The Bombay High Court has passed an interim order, restraining associations of taxi drivers and owners from stopping Uber drivers from carrying out their duties, PTI reported on Monday. Justice SJ Kathawalla also asked Mumbai joint commissioner of police (traffic) to ensure that Uber cabs are not damaged by drivers’ associations.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Uber India, seeking Rs 12-crore compensation for damages. In its law suit, Uber India Systems Private Limited had alleged verbal abuse, assault and threat from taxi drivers’ associations. Naming Sangharsh Tourist Chalak Malak Sangh, Action Committee of Maharashtra against Ola and Uber, Mumbai Vikas Foundation, All Drivers Welfare Association and Maharashtra Tourist Permit Union as defendants, the firm had sought an injunction.

Apart from accusing these taxi drivers’ associations of resorting to violence and disrupting Uber services, the company said they were “actively inciting” Uber drivers to go on strike. Uber also claimed that there have been 830 incidents when its drivers or passengers were harassed. In the suit, however, the company referred to the protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai in March.

Not only in Mumbai, such cab aggregators have managed to secure similar court injunctions in Delhi and Hyderabad as well, reported The Telegraph. In several cities, drivers associated with these firms have faced protests by taxi drivers’ outfits.