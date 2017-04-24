The big news: Mehbooba Mufti urges Modi to follow Vajpayee’s footsteps, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SC asked Kerala to reinstate a former DGP who was transferred ‘arbitrarily’, and a guard was killed at Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Conducive atmosphere is needed to hold peace talks, says Mehbooba Mufti after meeting Narendra Modi: The BJP had denied any rift with the PDP ahead of the meeting.
- Supreme Court reinstates former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar after ‘arbitrary’ transfer: The police officer was said to have been transferred by Pinarayi Vijayan’s government for mishandling the Kollam temple tragedy last year.
- Unidentified men kill security guard at Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad Estate: Some suspected that the intruders were trying to steal documents.
- Narendra Modi pitches for simultaneous elections at Niti Aayog meeting: The prime minister shared his dreams for a ‘New India’ and unveiled a 15-year vision document to achieve it.
- Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen through to Round Two of French presidential polls on May 7: France’s two mainstream parties crashed out of Round One for the first time.
- Every cow should get a Unique Identification Number for tracking, suggests Centre: It is the state’s responsibility to ensure safety and care for abandoned animals, the government said in a report to Supreme Court.
- North Korea detains US citizen amid rising tensions between the two countries: Professor Tony Kim was held in Pyongyang when he was trying to flee the country. The reasons for his detention are not yet known.
- Minor boy arrested for allegedly killing his friend after losing bet over IPL match: The accused was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee after he confessed.
- TTV Dinakaran grilled for 11 hours on second day of EC bribery investigation: Sasikala’s nephew will be questioned again today.
- Madhya Pradesh loses three tigers, two of them cubs, in 48 hours: The cubs had been infected by the parvovirus, which reduced their platelet count.