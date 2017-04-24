A look at the headlines right now:

Conducive atmosphere is needed to hold peace talks, says Mehbooba Mufti after meeting Narendra Modi: The BJP had denied any rift with the PDP ahead of the meeting. Supreme Court reinstates former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar after ‘arbitrary’ transfer: The police officer was said to have been transferred by Pinarayi Vijayan’s government for mishandling the Kollam temple tragedy last year. Unidentified men kill security guard at Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad Estate: Some suspected that the intruders were trying to steal documents. Narendra Modi pitches for simultaneous elections at Niti Aayog meeting: The prime minister shared his dreams for a ‘New India’ and unveiled a 15-year vision document to achieve it. Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen through to Round Two of French presidential polls on May 7: France’s two mainstream parties crashed out of Round One for the first time. Every cow should get a Unique Identification Number for tracking, suggests Centre: It is the state’s responsibility to ensure safety and care for abandoned animals, the government said in a report to Supreme Court. North Korea detains US citizen amid rising tensions between the two countries: Professor Tony Kim was held in Pyongyang when he was trying to flee the country. The reasons for his detention are not yet known. Minor boy arrested for allegedly killing his friend after losing bet over IPL match: The accused was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee after he confessed. TTV Dinakaran grilled for 11 hours on second day of EC bribery investigation: Sasikala’s nephew will be questioned again today. Madhya Pradesh loses three tigers, two of them cubs, in 48 hours: The cubs had been infected by the parvovirus, which reduced their platelet count.