The Centre on Monday said “each cow and its progeny across India should get a Unique Identification Number for tracking”, reported ANI. The idea, the government said, was recommended by a committee led by the joint secretary of the Home Ministry. The suggestion was part of a report the government submitted to the Supreme Court on cow protection and cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border.

In the report, the government had made it the state governments’ responsibility to ensure safety and care for abandoned animals. “Each district should have a shelter home of capacity of at least 500 abandoned animals. Will help reduce smuggling,” the government said in the report. The Centre has also recommended special care for cattle beyond the age of milking, besides suggesting schemes for farmers in distress.