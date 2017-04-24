A Bangladeshi man was shot and killed by Border Security Force personnel on Sunday night, Dhaka Tribune reported. Border Guards Bangladesh sent a protest leader to the Indian forces, the report added.

Saidul Islam was shot at Gilabari border in Chapainawabganj, Bholahat sub-district. BGB 59 battalion Commanding Officer Lt Col Rashed Ali told Dhaka Tribune that the victim was shot at while trying to enter India on Sunday night.

There have been reports of BSF troops killing civilians in other states earlier this year. A 23-year-old was killed in Batmaloo in Kashmir earlier this month during a clash, while three people died when they were shot at by the security forces in Tripura last month. In February, a Pakistani woman was killed after she crossed the International Border in Kashmir.