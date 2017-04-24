Indian markets recovered on Monday after trading in red most of last week. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex soared by 290.54 points to end at 29,655.84, while the broader National Stock Nifty reclaimed the 9,200 mark – it closed 98.55 points up at 9,217.95.

Analysts believe the indices were buoyed by global cues, including Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the first round of voting in the French presidential elections, according to Business Standard.

On the NSE index, shares of cement firms performed the best after ACC’s positive quarterly results released on Friday. ACC rose by 6.2% and was the highest gainer on the index. Nifty’s realty sub-index also increased by 3.9% in intra-day trade – its highest mark since July 2014 – and ended 2.6% higher. Shares of HDFC Bank rose by 2.8% after reporting a 18.25% spike in Q4 net profit.

GAIL, Axis Bank, L&T, HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki were the biggest gainers on the BSE index. Pharmaceutical companies fared the worst on the Sensex – Lupin (-3.33%) and Cipla (-1.30%) were the biggest losers, following directions from the Medical Council of India warning doctors of action if they do not comply with their order to prescribe relatively cheaper generic medicines in legible handwriting. IT stocks, too, fell as concerns over the Donald Trump administration’s H-1B visa policy continue to grow.