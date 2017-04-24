A Delhi court on Monday convicted gangster Chhota Rajan in a fake passport case, reported IANS. A special Central Bureau of Investigation court also found three passport officers guilty of helping Rajan get a fake passport.

Rajan got the fake document in the name of Mohan Kumar from Bengaluru in 1998-1999, the CBI said in its chargesheet filed in February 2016. The court had framed charges against the four accused in June 2016.

“He [Rajan] was accused in several cases of heinous nature, involving charges of murder and extortion,” the prosecution had told the court. “In 1995, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him, therefore, he used a new identity to escape.”

Rajan has 85 cases of murder, extortion, smuggling and drug trafficking against him in various states and cities across the country. The gangster is now lodged in Tihar Jail. He was arrested by the Indonesian police on October 25, 2015. He was handed over to Indian authorities on November 6, 2015.