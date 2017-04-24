Nasa’s Peggy Whitson sets new record for most consecutive days in space by a US astronaut
On Monday, the 57-year-old surpassed astronaut Jeff Williams’ 534-day stint on the International Space Station.
National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronaut Peggy Whitson on Monday broke the record for the most consecutive days spent in space by an astronaut from the United States – Nasa said she had broken astronaut Jeff Williams’ record of 534 days.
During the course of her current mission on the International Space Station, Whitson broke a number of records. She was first woman to command the ISS in 2008 and made history again on April 9 by assuming command of Expedition 51 for the second time. In March, she had broken the record for the most spacewalks completed by a woman. The 57-year-old is also the oldest female astronaut in space.
She began her career at Nasa in the 1980s, the organisation said. She holds a doctorate in biochemistry and has held several research-related positions. She had a stint as deputy division chief of the Medical Sciences Division at Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and was also the co-chair of the US-Russian Mission Science Working Group. Whitson was selected as an astronaut in 1996.