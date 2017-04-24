Twelve jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force died following an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday, according to ANI. Six were injured in the attack, which was carried out while the troops were at a road opening ceremony in the Burkapal-Chintagufa area of the Bastar region, which is a Maoist stronghold.

“The Naxalites fired at a patrolling party of the CRPF near Burkapal village, leaving six personnel injured,” Chhattisgarh Police Special Director General (Anti-Naxal operations) DM Awasthi had told PTI earlier. The encounter took place around 12.30 pm, and the injured soldiers have been taken to a hospital in state capital Raipur.

The personnel were from the 74th battalion of the parliamentary force. One of the troops has been identified as Inspector Raghuvir Singh, The Hindu reported. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has called for an emergency meeting for later in the day.

Inspector General of Bastar Vivekanand Sinha and Deputy Inspector General Sunderraj are headed to Sukma.