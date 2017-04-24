A 101-year-old woman from Chandigarh, Punjab, on Monday won a 100-metre sprint at the World Masters Games in New Zealand’s Auckland. Man Kaur was the only participant in the centenarian category. This was the 17th gold medal of her athletics career, which she began to pursue at the age of 93.

The “miracle of Chandigarh” finished the race in a minute and 14 seconds, only 64.42 seconds behind Olympic-winning sprinter Usain Bolt’s 100-metre world record from 2009. Kaur had entered the athletics scene at her grandson Gurdev Singh’s suggestion. “I enjoyed it and am very, very happy. I am going to run again. I am not going to give up. I will participate [in more races]. There is no full stop,” she said after the race.

With a jaunty victory dance, 101-year-old Man Kaur celebrates winning the 100 metres sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland pic.twitter.com/GhWd4RjAiW — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 24, 2017

Chief Executive of the World Masters Games 2017 Jennah Wootten said the Auckland organisers were delighted to host such an inspiration. “Man Kaur truly personifies the ‘sport for all’ philosophy, which the World Masters Games is all about, and we are thrilled to have her here,” she told AFP.