The big news: 25 CRPF troops killed in Sukma Maoist attack, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: AIADMK factions accused each other of delaying merger talks, and Reliance Industries reported a 11.5% rise in Q4 net profits.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 25 CRPF jawans killed after encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma: They were part of a group of 90 troops guarding workers constructing a road in the Naxalite-heavy Bastar region.
- OPS faction of AIADMK accuses leaders of Palaniswami camp of making ‘loose statements’ before merger talks: MLA KP Munusamy has also alleged that VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran were still handling party affairs.
- Reliance Industries reports 11.5% rise in Q4 net profits: The company said higher refining margins had helped it make gains worth Rs 8,053 crore.
- Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, Indian Army over misuse of ‘sahayak system’: In her plea, journalist Poonam Aggarwal has claimed that the Official Secrets Act was being misused to hinder the inquiry into Lance Naik Roy Mathew’s death.
- Veteran filmmaker Kasinathuni Viswanath wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2016: The felicitation ceremony will be held on May 3 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
- Dignitaries being asked to make speeches in Hindi only a recommendation, not a rule, says Venkaiah Naidu: The minister’s clarification was a reaction to MK Stalin accusing the Centre of imposing the language on citizens.
- Watchdog criticises UN for including Saudi Arabia in its women’s rights commission: The West Asian country was elected for the 2018-2022 term of the organisation, which works to promote gender equality.
- Every cow should get a Unique Identification Number for tracking, suggests Centre: It is the state’s responsibility to ensure safety and care for abandoned animals, the government said in a report to Supreme Court.
- Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi will get world’s first malaria vaccine in 2018: Around 3.6 lakh children in the region will get the shots by 2020.
- A 101-year-old woman from Chandigarh won a 100-metre sprint in Auckland, New Zealand: Man Kaur was the only participant in the event’s centenarian category at the World Masters Games.