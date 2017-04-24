A look at the headlines right now:

25 CRPF jawans killed after encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma: They were part of a group of 90 troops guarding workers constructing a road in the Naxalite-heavy Bastar region. OPS faction of AIADMK accuses leaders of Palaniswami camp of making ‘loose statements’ before merger talks: MLA KP Munusamy has also alleged that VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran were still handling party affairs. Reliance Industries reports 11.5% rise in Q4 net profits: The company said higher refining margins had helped it make gains worth Rs 8,053 crore. Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, Indian Army over misuse of ‘sahayak system’: In her plea, journalist Poonam Aggarwal has claimed that the Official Secrets Act was being misused to hinder the inquiry into Lance Naik Roy Mathew’s death. Veteran filmmaker Kasinathuni Viswanath wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2016: The felicitation ceremony will be held on May 3 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Dignitaries being asked to make speeches in Hindi only a recommendation, not a rule, says Venkaiah Naidu: The minister’s clarification was a reaction to MK Stalin accusing the Centre of imposing the language on citizens. Watchdog criticises UN for including Saudi Arabia in its women’s rights commission: The West Asian country was elected for the 2018-2022 term of the organisation, which works to promote gender equality.

Every cow should get a Unique Identification Number for tracking, suggests Centre: It is the state’s responsibility to ensure safety and care for abandoned animals, the government said in a report to Supreme Court. Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi will get world’s first malaria vaccine in 2018: Around 3.6 lakh children in the region will get the shots by 2020. A 101-year-old woman from Chandigarh won a 100-metre sprint in Auckland, New Zealand: Man Kaur was the only participant in the event’s centenarian category at the World Masters Games.