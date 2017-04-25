The six-year-old girl who had fallen into a 400-ft-deep borewell in Junjarwad village in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Saturday died on Monday night, ANI reported. National Disaster Relief Force personnel had tried to use a drainage sucking machine to clear the mud trapping Kaveri Ajit Madar, but could not rescue her. They finally retrieved her body at 11.50 pm by drilling a tunnel parallel to the borewell, a member of the rescue team said, accoring to IANS.

“We shifted the body in an ambulance to a state-run hospital in Athani for autopsy, before handing it over to her parents,” the official said. An FIR has been filed against the owner of the borewell, Belagavi Superintendent of Police Ravikanthe Gowda said.

The child is believed to have been playing near the site before she fell in. “We appeal to the state government to shut all open and dry borewells anywhere in the state so that no other child will die like my dear Kaveri,” her mother Savita said.