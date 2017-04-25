A look at the headlines right now:

At least 25 CRPF jawans killed after encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma: Chief Minister Raman Singh said the state government will rethink its security strategy, but they will have to ‘be more cautious from now on’. US blacklists 271 Syrian chemists for their alleged role in sarin gas attack: They are employees of a government-run research centre that is believed to have developed the weapon used in the strike in Khan Sheikhoun, Idlib province. OPS faction of AIADMK accuses leaders of Palaniswami camp of making ‘loose statements’ before merger talks: MLA KP Munusamy has also alleged that VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran were still handling party affairs. Every cow should get a Unique Identification Number for tracking, suggests Centre: It is the state’s responsibility to ensure safety and care for abandoned animals, the government said in a report to Supreme Court. Peta wants animal-derived foods banned from government functions, writes to Narendra Modi: The animal rights body said the move will help tackle climate change as meat production was a major producer of greenhouse gases. Rajnath Singh wants the Narmada river to be granted living entity status: The home minister has urged the Madhya Pradesh government to introduce a Bill in the Assembly for the same. Six-year-old dies after being trapped in a borewell in Karnataka for nearly three days: An NDRF team had to drill a tunnel into the borewell to retrieve Kaveri Ajit Madar’s body. Dignitaries being asked to make speeches in Hindi only a recommendation, not a rule, says Venkaiah Naidu: The minister’s clarification was a reaction to MK Stalin accusing the Centre of imposing the language on citizens. At least 15 refugees drown after boat capsizes between Greece and Turkey in Aegean Sea: The UN Human Rights Council said there were at least 25 people on board when the vessel overturned. Sales of Chetan Bhagat’s ‘One Indian Girl’ stopped by injunction, on plagiarism charges: A Bengaluru-based author had sued the writer, claiming that the ‘characters, places and emotional flow’ of his book had been lifted from one of her stories.