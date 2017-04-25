The big news: Chhattisgarh to review security strategy after Maoist attack, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The United States has blacklisted 271 Syrian chemists, and the two AIADMK factions have accused each other of delaying merger talks.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 25 CRPF jawans killed after encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma: Chief Minister Raman Singh said the state government will rethink its security strategy, but they will have to ‘be more cautious from now on’.
- US blacklists 271 Syrian chemists for their alleged role in sarin gas attack: They are employees of a government-run research centre that is believed to have developed the weapon used in the strike in Khan Sheikhoun, Idlib province.
- OPS faction of AIADMK accuses leaders of Palaniswami camp of making ‘loose statements’ before merger talks: MLA KP Munusamy has also alleged that VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran were still handling party affairs.
- Every cow should get a Unique Identification Number for tracking, suggests Centre: It is the state’s responsibility to ensure safety and care for abandoned animals, the government said in a report to Supreme Court.
- Peta wants animal-derived foods banned from government functions, writes to Narendra Modi: The animal rights body said the move will help tackle climate change as meat production was a major producer of greenhouse gases.
- Rajnath Singh wants the Narmada river to be granted living entity status: The home minister has urged the Madhya Pradesh government to introduce a Bill in the Assembly for the same.
- Six-year-old dies after being trapped in a borewell in Karnataka for nearly three days: An NDRF team had to drill a tunnel into the borewell to retrieve Kaveri Ajit Madar’s body.
- Dignitaries being asked to make speeches in Hindi only a recommendation, not a rule, says Venkaiah Naidu: The minister’s clarification was a reaction to MK Stalin accusing the Centre of imposing the language on citizens.
- At least 15 refugees drown after boat capsizes between Greece and Turkey in Aegean Sea: The UN Human Rights Council said there were at least 25 people on board when the vessel overturned.
- Sales of Chetan Bhagat’s ‘One Indian Girl’ stopped by injunction, on plagiarism charges: A Bengaluru-based author had sued the writer, claiming that the ‘characters, places and emotional flow’ of his book had been lifted from one of her stories.