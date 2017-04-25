Farmers from Tamil Nadu, who had camped in Delhi (pictured above) for 41 days to seek drought relief from the Centre, have now shifted their campaign to their home state. Led by state Opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the farmers will observe a statewide strike on Tuesday.

DMK President MK Stalin had called for the bandh on Sunday to rally support for the farmers facing the effects of the drought in the state. Besides the DMK, Congress, Communist Party of India(Marxist), CPI, trade unions affiliated to Opposition parties, farmers’ bodies, the film fraternity and other organisations, including a lorry operators’ association, have pledged support to the shutdown. Associations of local vegetable markets, grocery shops and several auto driver unions also decided to back the bandh, PTI reported.

State government officials, however, said that essential services will not be affected. Local and long-distance government buses and trains will ply as usual, and essential services, including milk and electricity supply, will function normally, they added.

The farmers withdrew their strike in Delhi on Sunday after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami promised to take up their grievances with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from loan waivers, they have been seeking interlinking of rivers, a Cauvery water management board and funds for drought relief from the government. The farmers threatened to resume their strike if their demands are not met by May 25.

Last Saturday, 40 days into their protest, the farmers had drunk their own urine to draw attention to the crisis in the state. They had vowed to eat their own faeces, as well, if their demands were not fulfilled.