Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday ruled himself out from the presidential race. Speaking to reporters in Solapur, he said, “I am not in the race for the president’s post. I cannot dream of the post when my party has only 14 MPs.”

He added that India could have a “consensus candidate” from both the Opposition and the ruling party if Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to oblige. “If the prime minister decides so, then we can avoid a presidential election...The election can be unanimous if Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens a dialogue with Opposition parties,” the veteran politician said. Pawar made the statement in Solapur, Maharashtra, to attend a felicitation ceremony to mark his 50 years in public life as an elected representative, reported DNA.

Pawar’s denial of eyeing the president’s post comes two days after Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat unofficially recommended his name supposedly because he enjoys a cordial relation with all political parties, according to Hindustan Times. However, the rumours began after the former defence minister and Maharashtra chief minister received the Padma Vibhushan award.

The Shiv Sena, too, proposed Pawar’s name for the post on Monday, reported NDTV. Party leader Sanjay Raut had said that they want the BJP to support Pawar. “[He is a] worthy leader and has the right credentials,” Raut had said, adding that the Sena’s first choice still remained Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. Bhagwat had said he would turn down such an offer and concentrate on the right-wing body.

Pawar is believed to have recommended Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla’s name for the president’s post, according to The Asian Age. Heptulla was in the Congress before switching to the BJP in 2004.

The presidential elections are due in July once Pranab Mukherjee’s tenure ends on July 24. Vice President Hamid Ansari’s term will get over on August 10.

Rumours were doing the rounds that the BJP may field veteran party leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi for the president and vice president’s posts. However, the recent Supreme Court ruling in the Babri Masjid demolition case brought the speculation to rest.