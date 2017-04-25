The rupee rose 17 paise on Tuesday morning to hit a three-week high of 64.27 against the dollar, after persistent selling of the greenback by banks and exporters on the back of lower dollar overseas. A consistent rise in the equity market also boosted the rupee value.

The rupee resumed higher at 64.42 against the dollar as against Monday’s closing level of 64.44 per dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) Market. It firmed up further to a three-week high at 64.27, before rising to 64.29 per dollar at 11 am.

Meanwhile, the Sensex surged 148 points to 29,803.90 while the Nifty hit a record high of 9,279.80 in morning trade. Positive Asian cues also boosted market sentiment.

The Sensex resumed higher at 29,825.14 and firmed up further to 29,841.39, its highest intra-day level since April 7, 2017, before trading at 29,803.90 at 11 am, showing a gain of 148.06 points or 0.50%. The Nifty rose to its record high level of 9,279.80 before quoting at 9,260.35 at 11 am, showing a gain of 42.40 points of 0.46%.

The Sensex’s major gainers were M&M 2.42%, Reliance Ind 1.63%, Bharti Airtel 1.19%, ICICI Bank 1.15%, HDFC 1.09%, Tata Steel 1.01% and Larsen 1.01%. Overseas, Asian shares gained following a relief rally in global equities after independent centrist Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election.