At least 10 civilians were killed and eight others injured in Pakistan’s tribal Kurram Agency region on Tuesday after their vehicle ran over a landmine in Godar locality. Although no group has claimed responsibility for the blast, Kurram Agency Assistant Political Agent Shahid Ali Khan said militants had planted the bomb, Dawn reported.

An Army helicopter was deployed to shift those injured to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar. “A baby, a 9 year old child and two women were also killed,” said senior district health official Dr Mujahid Khan. The vehicle was heading to Sadda from Godar.

Local administration official Majidullah told Al Jazeera that there were 23 passengers in the van, and at least 13 of them were wounded. “Security forces have now initiated a search operation in the area,” Majidullah added.

Two census workers were also injured in the blast. These workers have been targeted in many such attacks since the first phase of the sixth national housing and population census began on March 15. The second phase of the enumeration exercise was set to begin on Tuesday.