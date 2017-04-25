A look at the headlines right now:

1. We’ll review our strategy to tackle left-wing extremism, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh: The minister, who visited Raipur, condemned the ‘cowardly’ act in which 25 CRPF personnel were killed.

2. Indian IT firms account for less than 20% of approved H-1B visas, says Nasscom: The trade association challenged the White House’s claim of TCS, Infosys and Cognizant bagging a ‘lion’s share’ of the work permits granted.

3. Stalin, DMK workers detained for staging protests in support of Tamil Nadu farmers: Farmers held demonstrations at the town’s railway tracks, while other political parties held statewide agitations as part of the shutdown.

4. Bombay High Court grants bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in 2008 Malegaon blast case: The bench denied relief to Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, who was the other prime accused in the case.

5. Rupee hits three-week high against dollar, Sensex rallies 148 points: The Nifty hit a record high of 9,279.80 in morning trade.

6. I cannot dream of the president’s post when NCP has only 14 MPs, says Sharad Pawar: The Shiv Sena and Left leaders had unofficially recommended his name for the position.

7. Arvind Kejriwal threatens to launch a movement if BJP sweeps Delhi civic body elections: The AAP chief said claims of EVM manipulation will be proved right if the exit poll predictions favouring the saffron party come true.

8. CBSE and other school boards scrap ‘grace marks’ policy to check high cut-offs in colleges: Extra marks will still be awarded to students who need to clear an exam, but these will be disclosed on their marksheets.

9. PFA member claims he had trained the men who assaulted buffalo traders in Delhi’s Kalkaji, says report: Naresh Kadyan, chairman of the NGO’s Haryana unit, said such training exercises were conducted under the instruction of Union minister Maneka Gandhi.

10. Robert Pirsig, author of Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, dies: The 88-year-old died of natural causes after battling mental illness since the 1960s.