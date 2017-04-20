state news

Bengaluru: Consumer forum asks all multiplexes and eateries to provide free, clean drinking water

The directive was based on a petition filed by Sudha Katwa who won a legal battle against fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Wikimedia Commons

A Bengaluru consumer court has ordered multiplexes, restaurants and eateries in the city to serve free and clean water to visitors throughout the year, Bangalore Mirror reported on Tuesday. The order was based on a petition filed by 47-year-old Sudha Katwa who won a legal battle against fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The petitioner said staffers at Kentucky Fried Chicken’s Yeshwanthpur outlet, on May 29, 2016, denied her request for free and clean drinking water, forcing her to buy a bottle of mineral bottle instead. She had first lodged a complaint with the Chief Health Officer, highlighting the problem where customers are forced to buy packaged drinking water at such establishments.

Since the official, attached to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, failed to intervene and ensure that city restaurants provide free and clean drinking water, she moved the Bangalore Urban District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum on October 1, 2016, the English daily reported. The complainant sought compensation of Re 1 from KFC and the provision she was fighting for.

KFC’s outlet, however, said it offers free drinking water to its customers and that it operates on a self-service model for items like water, ketchup, etc. KFC was asked to pay the petitioner a compensation of Re 1 and litigation cost of Rs 5,000. A directive was also issued to the BBMP.
“We direct OP-2 ([BBMP] to ensure that all the multiplexes, restaurants and eateries houses in limits of BBMP provide free clean drinking water to all the consumers/customers throughout the year. OP-2 shall report the compliance to the forum within 60 days,” the consumer forum ruled.

On March 7, the Centre had directed all establishments to comply with the law and sell packaged mineral water at the maximum retail price.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.