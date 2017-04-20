state news

Highway liquor ban: Do not open Tasmac shops for next three months, court tells Tamil Nadu

Madras HC was hearing a plea filed by Opposition parties against a government circular that had ordered local bodies to take over state highways.

Kamal Kishore/Reuters

The Madras High Court on Tuesday told the Tamil Nadu government to refrain from opening any liquor shops run by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd (Tasmac) for the next three months, reported ANI. The court was hearing a petition filed by Opposition parties against a government circular, which they alleged was an attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court order banning liquor shops near highways.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party and the legal wing of Pattali Makkal Katchi had moved the High Court on Monday against a circular issued by the Commissioner of Municipal Administration on April 21, reported The Hindu. According to the notice, all state highways are to be handed over to respective corporations and municipalities for easy maintenance. The Opposition parties, in their petition, said the government circular was a clear attempt by the administration to get around the apex court verdict, which has made it illegal for liquor shops to be within 500 metres of state or national highways.

Tamil Nadu is not the only state to denotify highways to save liquor shops and the revenue they generate. Rajasthan has denotified certain sections of state highways that pass through heavily populated towns. Maharashtra and Uttarakhand have also taken recourse to denotification of highways.

On March 31, the Supreme Court had ruled that liquor shops within 500 metres of national and state highways would have to shut down from April 1. The top court has only exempted the states of Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim and places with populations less than 20,000. These states can have shops selling liquor within 220 metres of highways.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.